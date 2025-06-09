Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 3,610 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 210,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.85 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $50.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0978 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.