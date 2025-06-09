Greystone Financial Group LLC Invests $8.40 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 34,449 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

FedEx Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE FDX opened at $219.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $194.30 and a 52 week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.