First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $151,643,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,093,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,383 shares during the period. Stonebridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,097.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,289,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,695 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,028,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,344 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FPE opened at $17.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.63. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $18.23.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

