Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.38 Million Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 16,444 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 32,410 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 929,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,170,000 after acquiring an additional 111,454 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,835.20. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of HRL opened at $30.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.33. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $33.80.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.75%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.