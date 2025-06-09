Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Bought by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $96.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $121.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.29. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $587.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

