Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $4.17 Million Position in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,586 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 33,688 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $612,000.

NYSEARCA UYG opened at $91.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.39. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $99.92. The company has a market cap of $849.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 2.01.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

