Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA cut its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,092,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,089,000 after purchasing an additional 115,620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,763,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,587,000 after acquiring an additional 126,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,988,000 after acquiring an additional 52,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,923,000. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,123,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after purchasing an additional 37,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $42.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $60.67.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBCI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

