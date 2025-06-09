Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Shares Sold by Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA trimmed its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 42,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 61,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 152,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

LDP stock opened at $20.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $21.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

