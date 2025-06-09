Foundation Resource Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,823 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.4% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $3,297,905,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,216,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,571,218,000 after buying an additional 13,285,052 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $560,722,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,491,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7,096.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,718,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,593,000 after buying an additional 6,625,045 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $66.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,924,344.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,409 shares in the company, valued at $44,478,105.49. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $952,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,676 shares in the company, valued at $8,365,376.28. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,400 shares of company stock worth $4,564,439. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

