Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Buys 615 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $9,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $430,674,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 655,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,498,000 after acquiring an additional 72,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $239,432,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.91.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $465.64 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $491.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

