Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Decreases Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,470,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 38,928,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,726,000 after buying an additional 14,213,243 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,881,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,417,000 after buying an additional 2,685,634 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,196,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,217 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,332,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.1%

WY opened at $26.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

