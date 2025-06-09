Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Increases Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 128.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,314 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS stock opened at $56.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 128.28 and a beta of 2.09. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $72.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

Insider Activity

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $4,353,755.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,796.90. This represents a 42.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 23,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $798,976.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,193,468.91. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 617,367 shares of company stock worth $25,227,888. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.