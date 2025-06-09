Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Trims Stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSF. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 54,664 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

