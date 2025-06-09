RDA Financial Network Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 2.0%

BKR opened at $37.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.53.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

