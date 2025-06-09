Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Financial Designs Corp

Financial Designs Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 2.0% of Financial Designs Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Designs Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 29,473 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,209.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 211,168 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.12 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

