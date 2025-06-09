Black Point Wealth Management Reduces Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Black Point Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 88.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,667 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 2.3% of Black Point Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Black Point Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $34.99 on Monday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

