Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network grew its position in GE Aerospace by 446.4% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in GE Aerospace by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $255.71 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $257.47. The company has a market capitalization of $272.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. Research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.15.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

