Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 474 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,972,000 after buying an additional 1,081,501 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $285.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.33. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $176.41 and a one year high of $291.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,701.60. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $841,734.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,565. This represents a 41.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,917 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

