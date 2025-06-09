First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 1,705 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $11,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $1,814,942.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,808,590.40. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total transaction of $348,712.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,957.60. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,515 shares of company stock worth $17,094,296. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Snap-on

Snap-on Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of SNA stock opened at $321.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $252.98 and a 1 year high of $373.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.