Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Purchases 3,067 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4%
NYSEARCA CWI opened at $31.91 on Monday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50.
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.
