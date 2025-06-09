Islamic Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $543,135.52 (ISLM)

Islamic Coin (ISLM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. Islamic Coin has a market capitalization of $54.20 million and approximately $543,135.52 worth of Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Islamic Coin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Islamic Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Islamic Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107,052.92 or 0.99872001 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105,192.22 or 0.98136115 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Islamic Coin

Islamic Coin’s launch date was October 10th, 2023. Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,213,220,265 coins and its circulating supply is 1,871,531,693 coins. The official website for Islamic Coin is islamiccoin.net. Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin. Islamic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/islamic-coin.

Islamic Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ISLM (ISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. ISLM has a current supply of 20,213,178,121.570576 with 1,871,500,391.2193794 in circulation. The last known price of ISLM is 0.02913419 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $581,554.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamiccoin.net.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Islamic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Islamic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Islamic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Islamic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Islamic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.