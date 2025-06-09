Morphware Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $40.24 Million (XMW)

Morphware (XMW) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. In the last seven days, Morphware has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One Morphware token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Morphware has a market capitalization of $40.24 million and $1.78 million worth of Morphware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Morphware

Morphware’s genesis date was September 16th, 2024. Morphware’s total supply is 1,232,922,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,150,079 tokens. The official website for Morphware is www.morphware.com. Morphware’s official Twitter account is @morphwareai.

Morphware Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morphware (XMW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morphware has a current supply of 1,232,922,769 with 823,702,984 in circulation. The last known price of Morphware is 0.05266327 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,713,734.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.morphware.com/.”

