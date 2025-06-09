GOHOME (GOHOME) Price Reaches $253.70

GOHOME (GOHOME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, GOHOME has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One GOHOME token can now be bought for $253.70 or 0.00236681 BTC on major exchanges. GOHOME has a total market cap of $126.82 million and approximately $10.80 million worth of GOHOME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107,052.92 or 0.99872001 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105,192.22 or 0.98136115 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GOHOME Profile

GOHOME launched on January 20th, 2025. GOHOME’s total supply is 9,999,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,895 tokens. GOHOME’s official Twitter account is @gohome_token. GOHOME’s official message board is medium.com/@gohometoken. The official website for GOHOME is gohometoken.com.

Buying and Selling GOHOME

According to CryptoCompare, “GOHOME (GOHOME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. GOHOME has a current supply of 9,999,895.37 with 499,895 in circulation. The last known price of GOHOME is 251.4087746 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $10,321,063.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gohometoken.com/.”

