Parcl Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week (PRCL)

Parcl (PRCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, Parcl has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Parcl token can now be purchased for $0.0836 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parcl has a total market capitalization of $34.45 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Parcl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Parcl Profile

Parcl’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,284,457 tokens. Parcl’s official Twitter account is @parcl. The official website for Parcl is www.parcl.co.

Parcl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parcl (PRCL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Parcl has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 412,284,457 in circulation. The last known price of Parcl is 0.08057505 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $5,195,029.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.parcl.co/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parcl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parcl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parcl using one of the exchanges listed above.

