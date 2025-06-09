Substratum (SUB) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.37

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.37 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00002994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00017039 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00004889 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

