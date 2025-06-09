NEXPACE (NXPC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $107.00 Million

NEXPACE (NXPC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. During the last week, NEXPACE has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. NEXPACE has a market cap of $236.78 million and $107.00 million worth of NEXPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXPACE token can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00001259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107,052.92 or 0.99872001 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105,192.22 or 0.98136115 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NEXPACE Token Profile

NEXPACE was first traded on May 15th, 2025. NEXPACE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,412,881 tokens. NEXPACE’s official Twitter account is @maplestoryu. The official website for NEXPACE is msu.io. The official message board for NEXPACE is medium.com/@maplestoryu.

NEXPACE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXPACE (NXPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NEXPACE has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 175,412,881 in circulation. The last known price of NEXPACE is 1.30905436 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $89,084,692.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msu.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

