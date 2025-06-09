LUCE (LUCE) Price Hits $0.0066 on Top Exchanges

LUCE (LUCE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One LUCE token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LUCE has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. LUCE has a market cap of $6.61 million and $4.16 million worth of LUCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107,052.92 or 0.99872001 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105,192.22 or 0.98136115 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

LUCE Profile

LUCE’s total supply is 999,999,996 tokens. The official website for LUCE is pump.fun/cbdcxko9qavr9hfshgpebg3zekoraed7w1jfq2o3pump.

LUCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUCE (LUCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. LUCE has a current supply of 999,999,996. The last known price of LUCE is 0.0063827 USD and is down -6.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $4,129,945.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CBdCxKo9QavR9hfShgpEBG3zekorAeD7W1jfq2o3pump.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

