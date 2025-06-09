Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0207 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th.

Orion has a dividend payout ratio of 4.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Orion to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

NYSE OEC opened at $11.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $636.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.10. Orion has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.31). Orion had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Orion will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $43,131.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 79,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,705.14. The trade was a 4.32% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orion during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Orion by 3.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Orion by 202.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 81,079 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 69,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Orion by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 283,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 27,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Orion from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

