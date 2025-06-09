B2Gold Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 11th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th.
B2Gold Stock Down 1.4%
TSE:BTO opened at C$5.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.16 and a twelve month high of C$5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.02.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 103,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total transaction of C$433,467.33. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total transaction of C$40,754.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 474,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,466. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
