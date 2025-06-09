B2Gold Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 11th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th.

B2Gold Stock Down 1.4%

TSE:BTO opened at C$5.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.16 and a twelve month high of C$5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 103,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total transaction of C$433,467.33. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total transaction of C$40,754.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 474,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,466. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BTO. Scotiabank upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Cormark raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.11.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

