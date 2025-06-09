Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $276.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $130.08 and a twelve month high of $277.57. The company has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.99.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 24.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $311.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

