Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by PFW Advisors LLC

PFW Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of PFW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,185 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Visa by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,163,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $370.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.88. The company has a market cap of $683.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $371.83.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total value of $3,020,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $188,186.28. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total transaction of $13,395,133.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,991,249.33. This represents a 59.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,162 shares of company stock worth $58,645,479 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.80.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

