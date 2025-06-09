Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INGR. Wall Street Zen raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.20.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $137.98 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $111.54 and a twelve month high of $155.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.99.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,696.72. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

