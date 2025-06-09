Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Position Lifted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.09% of Owens Corning worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.1%

OC opened at $135.32 on Monday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $214.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.32 and a 200-day moving average of $160.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

