Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $7.09 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. HSBC raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.47.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $428.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $436.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

