Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Position Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,330,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.9%

Fiserv stock opened at $166.90 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.25 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FI shares. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.27.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

