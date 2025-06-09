OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New Investment in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.11% of Xometry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Xometry by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 219,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Xometry by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,297,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,258,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XMTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Xometry Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $36.75 on Monday. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24.

Insider Transactions at Xometry

In related news, CFO James Miln sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,824.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,637.69. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $308,258.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,105 shares in the company, valued at $340,923.50. The trade was a 47.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,644 shares of company stock valued at $666,660. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

