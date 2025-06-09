CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of CSX by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $2,936,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.95.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.14%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

