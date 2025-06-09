Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,282,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,895 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,370,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,927,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,686,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,752,804,000 after purchasing an additional 363,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,587,763,000 after purchasing an additional 920,414 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.2%

Union Pacific stock opened at $223.39 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.74.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

