EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4,642.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,852,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $349,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,092 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,628,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,013 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,193,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 14,784.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,281,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $164,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,765 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,230,014,000 after acquiring an additional 781,282 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Williams Trading set a $154.00 target price on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock opened at $113.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

