SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,929 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average of $81.19.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

