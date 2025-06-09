Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Acquires 83,600 Shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 803.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Simplify MBS ETF makes up 2.9% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Simplify MBS ETF worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTBA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 2,665.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,119,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826,276 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,987,000. Convergence Financial LLC acquired a new position in Simplify MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,750,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,492,000. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,221,000.

Simplify MBS ETF stock opened at $49.48 on Monday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.90.

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

