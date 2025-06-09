25 LLC Sells 1,318 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

25 LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of 25 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. 25 LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $41.19 on Monday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $44.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

