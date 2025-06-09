Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Shares Sold by GoodHaven Capital Management LLC

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,841 shares during the period. Global Industrial accounts for approximately 0.3% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Global Industrial by 1,600.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Amiral Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $992,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 13,630 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Industrial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:GIC opened at $27.11 on Monday. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Global Industrial had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

