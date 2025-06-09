LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 24 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $561.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $640.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.69.

Shares of MLM opened at $551.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.95 and a 52 week high of $633.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $521.85 and a 200-day moving average of $523.52.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.20%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

