Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 282,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 95,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,854,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,681,000 after buying an additional 1,558,554 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,318,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after buying an additional 370,408 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Wall Street Zen raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.26.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE AMC opened at $3.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.50. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.23 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

