Single Point Partners LLC Purchases 570 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 110.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 73,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 38,396 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.31. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.26 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

