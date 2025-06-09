CGC Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,002 Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOS. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Up 1.2%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

