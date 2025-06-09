Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 952.6% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.00. The company has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $2.0369 dividend. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sanofi

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.