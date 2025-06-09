GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up about 3.9% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $11,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 521.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 59,906 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Brookfield by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Brookfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Brookfield Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $58.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.01 billion, a PE ratio of 196.27 and a beta of 1.66. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $39.97 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.