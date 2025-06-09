Single Point Partners LLC Purchases 5,325 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 7.7% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $38,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

